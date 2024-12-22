Menu Explore
BCCI, India reporters' sharp response day after Australian media blasted ‘disorganised, hopeless’ Jadeja presser

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 02:43 PM IST

In reply to the continued media battles since the Indian team's arrival, the touring Indian reporters, along with the BCCI media manager, took a strong stand

The Australian media's reaction to Ravindra Jadeja's Hindi press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday added to the growing tension between the tourists and the local reporters. In response to the continued media battles since the Indian team's arrival, the touring reporters from India, along with the BCCI media manager, took a strong stand in boycotting a planned friendly press match.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half-century during the fourth day of the third test match against Australia, in Brisbane(BCCI-X)
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half-century during the fourth day of the third test match against Australia, in Brisbane(BCCI-X)

It all began last month when India landed in Perth, with the Australian media taking a dig at the Indian team over their private training sessions at the WACA. This was followed by Virat Kohli being left upset after Channel 7 recorded footage of him with his two children at the Melbourne airport earlier this week. The latest incident happened on Saturday when Jadeja talked to the media at the MCG, answering questions in only Hindi.

Channel 7, in their report on the incident, said that Jadeja "refused" to respond to questions from Australian media in English as they labelled the presser "disorganised and hopeless." The report further claimed that the India all-rounder, who had played a key role in bailing out the visitors from facing a follow-on in Brisbane in the third Test, wrapped up the press conference by telling the journalists that he had to get the bus.

However, contrary to the claims, Jadeja talked in Hindi only because the questions were asked in his native language by the Indian reporters. Moreover, the Indian mentioned nothing about the "bus." And lastly, the presser was only organised for the travelling Indian media.

How did BCCI, India media respond?

On Sunday, Cricket Australia, as a gesture of goodwill, had organised a T20 match between Indian reporters and their Australian counterparts at Junction Oval in Melbourne. However, according to a report in The Age, the match was cancelled. The Indian team’s media manager was the first to pull out of the match, followed by other members of the travelling media contingent, thus making it impossible to host the game.

