BCCI issues diktat to all contracted players, makes it mandatory to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Categorically told…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a fresh directive to all centrally contracted players, making it mandatory for them to participate in at least two rounds of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 24. It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has already informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) about his availability for the upcoming premier domestic 50-over competition, and even Rohit Sharma is all set to turn up for Mumbai in the competition. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be both playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (PTI)

Earlier, it was believed that the diktat was just for Virat and Rohit to ensure that the duo get some much-needed game time as they play just one format, the ODIs. For the past three months, there has been considerable speculation about the duo's future and whether they will be able to make the African trip for the 2027 World Cup.

However, according to news agency PTI, the BCCI has now clarified that the diktat applies to all players, not just the two veterans, Rohit and Virat. India will play the fifth and final T20I against South Africa on December 19, followed by a three-week gap between the last T20I and the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11. Hence, the Indian board wants all the players to play domestic cricket.

The diktat decided by the BCCI was communicated to the players by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

“There are six rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled between December 24 and the start of the New Zealand ODIs. It is up to the players and their state associations to decide which two rounds they would like to play,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"But after the second T20I in Mullanpur, the players have been categorically told that playing Hazare isn't optional," the source added.

‘Importance of domestic cricket’

Earlier this year, following the loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the BCCI held a review meeting, during which it was decided that all centrally contracted players would be asked to play domestic cricket whenever the schedule permitted.

All players, such as Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, are expected to honour the obligation, and only Shreyas Iyer will be unable to do so as he continues to recover from his injury.

The exceptions will only be made if a player is declared unfit by the Centre of Excellence. The diktat also settles the scores, as the narrative of the selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir wanting to make an example out of Kohli and Rohit has been circulating on social media.