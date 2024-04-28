BCCI punishes Ishan Kishan with fine for violating IPL Code of Conduct during DC vs MI

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan has been fined 10 per cent of his match gees for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct on Saturday during a match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in its statement that was released in the hours after the match ended in DC's favour that Kishan has “admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction”. Ishan Kishan was one of three batters who fell in the powerplay against DC. (PTI)

The board stated that the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has committed a “Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct”. Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as “hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.”

It also includes “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match”. It has to be noted, though, that the BCCI didn't specify exactly what it is that Kishan did during the match which triggered the reprimand and whether it happened during the DC or MI innings or in the time when the teams were off the field during the innings break or before or after the match.

Mumbai Indians second to bottom on the standings

Mumbai Indians got off to a shaky start as they chased a target of 258 after Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs blazed Delhi Capitals to a score of 257/4. MI scored over 60 runs in the powerplay but lost Rohit Sharma, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in that period. MI's fight really started with Hardik Pandya scoring 46 off 24 balls. Tilak Varma and Tim David then put up a stand of 70 off 29 balls but it was all too little too late for MI. They finished with a score of 247/9 and thus lost by 10 runs. Mumbai Indians are placed second to bottom on the league table with six points in nine matches.

Fraser-McGurk equalled his own record for fastest IPL fifty by getting to the milestone in just 15 balls. He even smashed Jasprit Bumrah for 18 runs in the second over. Bumrah returned in the sixth over and gave just three runs in it but even then, Delhi Capitals were flying at 92/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Frazer-McGurk went on to blaze 84 off 27 balls before finally falling to Piyush Chawla. Then came a period of relative quiet as Abhishek Porel fell to Mohammad Nabi on 36 off 27 balls. Shai Hope then resumed the fireworks, scoring 41 in just 17 balls. He fell to Luke Wood but the pacer was clubbed for 26 runs in his final over by Tristan Stubbs, thus finishing with figures of 1/68. Bumrah then dismissed Rishabh Pant for 29 in 19 balls after which Stubbs ensured that DC got 17 runs in the final over. Stubbs finished unbeaten on 48 off 25 balls.