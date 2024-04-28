Sanju Samson ahead of Rishabh Pant for T20WC? Navjot Sidhu's unusual 'BCCI-Ishan Kishan' remark in wicketkeeping verdict

In a mini-battle between two competitors, assumed to take the backup wicketkeeping role in the T20 World Cup squad, with Rishabh Pant as the first-choice option, Sanju Samson outshined KL Rahul in the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. While the thundering match-winning knock seems to have titled the scale in favour of the RR captain, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu feels that Samson should be picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup squad ahead of Pant. Who will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper at T20 World Cup?

Rahul, once against shutting critics over strike rate debate, smashed 76 runs in 48 balls, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes in the match against the Royals, just days before the big announcement on the T20 World Cup squad. The knock helped Lucknow, who headed into the game on the back of consecutive wins against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, amass 196 for five in 20 overs.

In response, Samson clobbered an unbeaten 71 runs in just 33 balls, comprising four sixes and seven boundaries as Rajasthan wrapped up the chase with an over to spare.

Amid the battle between the two wicketkeepers, Sidhu, in conversation with Star Sports, reckoned that Samson stands ahead in the race for the wicketkeeping position in the Indian T20 World Cup squad. He explained that while Rahul does offer versatility with his batting, he would pick Samson purely on the basis of his form, followed by Pant.

“No. 1 is Sanju Samson, on form. This is a different Samson. If India finds themselves in situations where they need a spare opener or No. 4 batter or at No. 6, they you have KL Rahul, who is also in form. But I will still prefer Samson, followed by Rishabh Pant. He is coming out of an injury. Now, do you consider him as a white-ball specialist? His form is a bit patchy and scratchy, but he has survived the test so far. My preferences are these three,” he said.

Sidhu, who made a blockbuster return to cricket commentary in IPL 2024, further mentioned that had BCCI not punished Ishan Kishan by dropping him from the central contract over skipping domestic games during his absence from international duty, he would have considered the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper.

“Had BCCI not punished Ishan Kishan, I would have considered him as well because he picks the ball early and has good reflexes,” he concluded.