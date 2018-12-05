BCCI secretary sends reminder to CEO Rahul Johri & Saba Karim, wants report on leak of Mithali Raj’s letter to media

The leak of Mithali Raj’s letter addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri and GM (cricket operations) Saba Karim regarding her issues with coach Ramesh Powar had seen acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary write to the duo asking for an explanation of the leak to the media. With more than a week into the matter, the secretary has once again written to Johri and Karim and enquired on why he hasn’t received any report yet.

In the letter, in possession of Hindustan Times, the secretary wrote: “The email was sent eight days ago requesting for a report. I am not in receipt of it yet. Please do so at the earliest.”

Mithali in the letter had accused BCCI Committee of Adminitrators member Diana Edulji of using ‘her position against’ the cricketer and went on to say that coach Powar ‘humiliated’ her.

Reacting to the whole turn of events and the public revelation of the confidential letter written by ODI skipper Mithali, Amitabh wrote to Johri and Karim, enquiring how the leak happened.

“I was taken aback by media reports today, obviously based on leaks, reporting content of the email apparently written by Ms Mithali Raj. I am not sure to whom the email was addressed though it remains a fact that the undersigned is convenor of the national women’s selection committee and the concerned recepient(s) should immediately have copied the same to me. It is clear that the contents are extremely damaging to certain individual persons and therefore to the BCCI. Please let me know the facts of the case at the earliest,” he had written.

While Mithali went on to add that she had no problems with T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her issues were with the coach, both Harmanpreet and T20 deputy Smriti Mandhana have written to the board saying that the decision to drop Mithali from the semi-final of the T20 World Cup was unanimously taken by the team management and Powar wasn’t the lone person against Mithali playing the match.

