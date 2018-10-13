BCCI seeks explanation from CEO Rahul Johri after he is accused of sexual harassment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Saturday sought explanation from CEO Rahul Johri after he was accused of Sexual harassment in a Twitter post, as part of the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Rahul Johri, who has been CEO of BCCI since April 2016, was named by author Harnidh Kaur, who shared screenshots of a detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handle.

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said the following in a press release on Saturday,

“There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr. Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI. The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr. Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle. The allegations also relates to his previous employment with a large media house. The allegations have appeared as a part of the “me too” movement. Though, the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation.”

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

Harnidh Kaur, who tweets using the handle @PedestrianPoet took to Twitter and posted the screenshots of the emails with the message: “had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo”

In the conversations posted on Twitter, the victim writes,”Rahul Johri: Currently the CEO of BCCI - Ex Discovery Channel. Rahul was an ex-colleague. Through the times of partying at Raj’s house, then building a successful media business, and then wading through other channels - Rahul kept in touch with me. He would ask - how are you, and then- let’s do coffee...It was difficult to say no to him as he was very persistent and I could not tell him that it was very boring for me to meet him.”

In the screenshots the victim further throws light upon an encounter where Johri took her to his place following conversations about a job opportunity. The incident, which the victim has detailed in the conversation left her “shaking throughout after”.

“Till date I have borne the burden of this sordid incident, blaming myself for this - I have wondered if I had showed I was needy, I don’t think so - but it’s all hazy and confused in my head. I have cursed myself for bringing it upon myself. For years, I have told myself - that was so cheap of me - but the truth is - it was so sudden and so manipulated that I had no chance at even knowing what the hell this was,” the victim further wrote.

Johri is the person responsible for the functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building strategies for further promoting the sport in India. Prior to this stint with the BCCI, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager - South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific.

