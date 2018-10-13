MeToo in cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been caught in the quagmire of allegations as the #MeToo storm rages on. Johri, who has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016, has been named by a journalist and has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

Johri is the person responsible for the functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building strategies for further promoting the sport in India. Prior to this stint with the BCCI, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager - South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific.

Earlier there were reports which had named former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga and current fast bowler Lasith Malinga for alleged harassment.

1996 World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had been accused of harassment by an Indian flight attendant at a Mumbai hotel. In a detailed Facebook post, the woman said that Ranatunga, currently Sri Lanka’s Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, allegedly grabbed her by the waist. When she went to complain about the incident, she was told, “It is your private matter.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 08:39 IST