Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 13, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

#MeToo in cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment

Johri, who has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016, has been named by a journalist and has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2018 08:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
metoo,BCCI CEO,Rahul johri
File picture of Rahul Johri(AFP/Getty Images)

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been caught in the quagmire of allegations as the #MeToo storm rages on. Johri, who has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016, has been named by a journalist and has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Johri is the person responsible for the functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building strategies for further promoting the sport in India. Prior to this stint with the BCCI, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager - South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific.

Earlier there were reports which had named former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga and current fast bowler Lasith Malinga for alleged harassment.

1996 World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had been accused of harassment by an Indian flight attendant at a Mumbai hotel. In a detailed Facebook post, the woman said that Ranatunga, currently Sri Lanka’s Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, allegedly grabbed her by the waist. When she went to complain about the incident, she was told, “It is your private matter.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 08:39 IST

tags

more from cricket