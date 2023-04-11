BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-throw act immediately after RCB vs LSG match; du Plessis fined

BCCI took note of Avesh Khan's aggressive reaction after the last ball of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru and reprimanded the LSG pacer. He was found guilty of breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct on Tuesday. "Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," IPL said in a release. Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)(AFP)

LSG needed 1 run off the last ball when No.11 Avesh Khan walked out to bat in the high-pressure situation. The experienced Jaydev Unadkat had failed to keep a calm head in the previous ball and provided a simple catch to long on. Now the onus was on Avesh to somehow sneak out a single and take his side home.

The drama, however, had just begun. Seeing non-striker Ravi Bishnoi set off for a single, RCB medium pacer Harshal Patel stopped on his delivery stride in an attempt to inflict a run-out but miraculously missed the stumps. Bishnoi survived. But this did not stop the young LSG leg-spinner from taking another head start. Harshal, this time, did not attempt another run-out and bowled a normal delivery. Avesh swung for his life but failed to make any contact with the ball. Seeing Bishnoi make a desperate attempt to sneak in a bye, Avesh too set off. The fact that RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik failed to gather the ball on first chance, allowed enough time to Bishnoi and Avesh to reach home and seal a dramatic victory for LSG.

Immediately after reaching the non-striker's end, Avesh took his helmet off and threw it on the ground. It was this very act that attracted the reprimand from the BCCI.

Avesh was not the cricketer against whom disciplinary action was taken after the high-octane RCB vs LSG match. RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh after his side was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh," IPL said.

