BCCI takes action against Rajat Patidar, slaps hefty fine after RCB breach IPL code of conduct during MI game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back to winning ways on Monday as they prevailed in the high-scoring thriller at the iconic Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians, beating the hosts by 12 runs. It was RCB's third win in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, all of which came away from home. Their only defeat came at the Chinnaswamy last week against Gujarat Titans. RCB beat MI by 12 runs on Monday(PTI)

Despite the win against MI, Rajat Patidar landed himself in trouble, leaving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take strong action. Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Patidar was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Mumbai Indians.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 12 lakhs," read the IPL media release.

Patidar credits Krunal Pandya for win

Patidar did collect the Player of the Match award for his fiery knock of 64 off 32 but was full of praise for Krunal Pandya for his bravery during the final over of their tense clash against the five-time IPL champions.

The win at the Wankhede was RCB's first at the venue against Mumbai Indians in 10 years, but the battle was in the balance until the end, with 19 runs needed by the hosts in the last six balls. Krunal removed Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar in the first two deliveries of the final over, before getting rid of Naman Dhir in the penultimate ball to finish with figures of 4-45 and hand his brother Hardik's side their fourth loss in five matches.

"It wasn't easy and the way that he bowled was amazing," Patidar said. "The way he showed courage was fantastic. It was pretty clear that we had to take the game as deep as we can, and then we could use one over of KP at the end."