BCCI to collide with PCB in ICC meet as India propose hybrid model for Champions Trophy, Pakistan ready to retort

The BCCI and PCB are set to clash during the ICC's series of meetings between July 19 and 22 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan going head-to-head in ICC board meetings is nothing new, especially if the upcoming ICC event is scheduled in Pakistan. Nothing is set to change this time around, with the discussions around next year's Champions Trophy set to loom large in the boardroom. BCCI and PCB are set to come face-to-face in the ICC meeting in Colombo as India and Pakistan will raise the Champions Trophy issue(Getty Images via AFP)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah will represent BCCI, while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will present Pakistan's case. Shah is set to travel to Colombo on Thursday to attend the meetings, which will conclude with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday (July 22). Shah is also expected to present at the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Friday.

According to media reports, India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy is not in the AGM's agenda but it is likely to be taken up by both BCCI and PCB in 'any other business' category.

BCCI is likely to cite government approval as the reason behind India's inability to send its team to Pakistan for the marquee event in February next year.

The Champions Trophy, returning after a nine-year hieatus is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9. As per the initial schedule released PCB, India have all its league matches in Lahore. They are slated to face Bangladesh on February 20, New Zealand on February 23 and Pakistan on March 1.

The tournament will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day – March 10 – in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

If BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point there is no chance of travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated additional budget for any exigency plan.

"The ICC Management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

If India do no travel to Pakistan then BCCI might propose to host the tournament in a 'hybrid model' where India play their matches in the UAE.

"If the Indian government declines permission, it has to be in writing, and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with the organizing committee told PTI.

"It is a fact that we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source also stated.

The BCCI has always steadfastly maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is completely a government call and even the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, which was hosted by PCB witnessed India playing all its games in Sri Lanka based on 'Hybrid Model'.