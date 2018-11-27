BCCI to impose 2-year ban on cricketers guilty of age fraud

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday issued stringent guidelines to state associations over age fraud. In a press release the board stated that any cricketer found guilty of manipulating his date of birth will be barred from participating in BCCI tournament for two years.

“The BCCI has a zero-tolerance policy for age fraud in sport and has taken strict action against cricketers found guilty of manipulating their date of birth certificates while registering for BCCI tournaments.

“As conveyed to state associations at the start of the season, BCCI wishes to reiterate that from the 2018-19 season, any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering his/her date of birth will be disqualified and barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for a period of 2 years i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons,” the BCCI mail stated.

India’s U-19 coach and former great Rahul Dravid had touched upon this topic at the MAK Pataudi lecture around three years back, describing the overage issue as ‘dangerous and toxic’.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:00 IST