'Before the game, Sam Konstas was speaking a lot...': Langer awestruck, draws '2003 Virender Sehwag' parallel

Debutant Sam Konstas announced his arrival in style with a scintillating half-century off just 52 balls on the opening day of the fourth Test against India at the MCG. The 19-year-old’s fearless stroke play helped Australia race to 112 for 1 at lunch, with Konstas ending his innings for 60 off 65 balls. Sam Konstas smashed 60 off just 65 balls on his debut against India in Melbourne(AP/File)

After Australia chose to bat on what appeared to be a good surface for batting, Konstas quickly showcased why he is so highly rated in Australian cricket circles. His blistering knock included audacious shots and a fearless approach, which saw him take on India’s premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, with stunning reverse lap scoops and powerful drives.

His partnership with Usman Khawaja (38*) helped Australia settle well, with the duo adding 89 runs for the first wicket.

Former Australia opener Justin Langer was awestruck by the debutant's confidence and aggressive approach, and compared him to another attacking former opener, Virender Sehwag. The former India star is widely regarded as one of the batters to have revolutionised Test batting with his aggressive strokeplay, and Langer believes Konstas displayed a similar confidence.

“That's the word (awe). Before the game, Sam Konstas was very confident, had been speaking a lot. He has backed it up with his actions, has been incredible to watch. He reminded me of Virender Sehwag back in 2003, when he scored 195 off 233 balls on Day 1. He blew us away, we couldn't believe the confidence,” Langer said during his commentary stint on Star Sports.

Took the pressure off Khawaja

The Australian teenager began cautiously with a few play-and-miss moments against Bumrah’s opening over, but once he found his rhythm, there was no stopping him. His first reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah was followed by a massive six over mid-on, and he continued to pile on the runs with another reverse scoop boundary, this time wide of third man.

Langer believes this aggressive approach also helped his partner Usman Khawaja, who has struggled throughouth the series.

“We also see that the way Konstas has played on debut, he has freed up Usman Khawaja. He has looked at ease, he was used to batting with David Warner, who played with an aggressive approach. Now, he's playing with a partner with a similar approach, and that takes a lot of pressure off,” said Langer.