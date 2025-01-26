‘Being good-looking has caused me lot of problems’: Ahmed Shehzad's bizarre claim on getting targeted by senior players

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad made a bizarre claim that the senior cricketers targeted him for being good-looking. Shehzad, who last played for Pakistan way back in 2019, has been out of favour, and there are very slim chances of his coming back into the national team. He has already announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League in 2013 after blaming all six franchises for making a deliberate effort to keep him out of the competition. Ahmed Shehzad last played for Pakistan in 2019.(X Image/@iamAhmadshahzad)

Shehzad recently went to a podcast hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt where he talked about his struggles. He made the claim that in Pakistan cricket when a player is good-looking and has a better sense of dressing than the rest, he becomes an instant target of the senior cricketers, which was also the case with him.

"Being good-looking has caused me a lot of problems. In our field, if you look good, know how to dress, and speak well, some people start to resent you," he said.

Shehzad didn't pinpoint any specific players who targeted him but said that some seniors were not able to digest his rise to fame and popularity at a young age.

“I’ve been a target within the Pakistani team for this. I’m not defending myself here, but there are others who have also faced this. If your fan following grows and people appreciate you, it's hard for some senior players to accept," he added.

'I worked on grooming myself but…'

The out-of-favour Pakistan batter shared his background and said that he worked on his personality after getting the recognition, but it didn't go down well with some in Pakistan cricket.

"We come from small areas. I lived in Anarkali, Lahore, and when I gained recognition, I worked on grooming myself and improving my personality. But this has also caused significant problems within Pakistan," he said.

The 32-year-old made his last PSL appearance and represented Quetta Gladiators in 2020. With that franchise, he won the PSL trophy in 2019. In 2020, he didn't have an ideal tournament, scoring just 61 runs in seven innings.

Meanwhile, he failed to get back into the Pakistan team for the past five years after showing inconsistency with the bat in the past decade. He has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is but failed to become a mainstay in any format.