Ben Stokes could just delete his Twitter account, casts blame on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is passionate, he is involved, he loves a sledge or two, he wears his heart on his sleeve and never shies away from speaking his mind. And when on the field, he is intense, even yaps few cuss words, these work for him and while he was on the field marshalling his troops against Pakistan, England all-rounder Ben Stokes gave an account his dry English sense of humour. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes” (when he’s clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times,” Stokes wrote on Twitter.

India smashed Pakistan in Manchester and the Indian skipper could have mouthed off a specific cuss word, which is being pointed out by Stokes, a number of times.

Well, it is not only about fury with the Indian skipper, he has also received appreciation for his gesture against Australia when he asked the Indian fans to stop booing Steve Smith and instead gestured them to applaud good cricket.

“Just because there’s so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion,” Kohli said. “He’s just playing cricket. He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn’t like it, either.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 10:08 IST