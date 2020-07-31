e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes is a captain’s dream: Steve Smith

Ben Stokes is a captain’s dream: Steve Smith

Steve Smith was all praise for Ben Stokes who has been in dream form across formats in the past year.

cricket Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Australia's Steve Smith (L) runs on the field past England's Ben Stokes during the 2019 Cricket World Cup stage match
Australia's Steve Smith (L) runs on the field past England's Ben Stokes during the 2019 Cricket World Cup stage match(AFP)
         

Ben Stokes’ intent of wanting to be in the midst of tough situations makes him a player that every captain wants in his team, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith about his team’s premier all-rounder.

While Smith is sincerely hoping that Stokes doesn’t bring in his A game during Australia’s white ball series in England, he wouldn’t mind one bit if Stokes saves his best in the Royals jersey during upcoming IPL in the UAE.

“It will be great to be able to play some competitive cricket against a quality England side which has few of my Royals teammates (Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler).

“Hope they don’t score too many runs or take too many wickets and can save that for the IPL,” Smith told PTI during the screening three-part docu-series, Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals.

The series has been produced by Red Bull Media House and would be aired on Jio TV and Jio Cinemas.

Also Read | ‘I broke my foot, was told not to walk but I played vs Aus for India’

Smith was all praise for Stokes who has been in dream form across formats in the past year.

“I have seen Stokes go from strength to strength. He had an incredible World Cup and recently played in Test matches. He bowled beautifully and got some wickets as well,” Smith said.

“He is a player who wants to be involved whether he is batting, bowling or fielding. He wants to be in hotspots. You want these players in team as they want to deliver in tough situations.”

Australia will resume their international calendar with a white-ball series against England and Smith said that nothing better than getting to play some quality cricket after nearly seven months.

“It will be great being back to playing some cricket. We haven’t played a game since February and like most of the world, our country was also shutdown, had to find way to get through this Covid experience which has been incredibly different for everyone.”

On a different note, Smith admitted that staying in a bio-secure environment away from “loved ones” for extended periods is difficult but people try to make relationships work as it’s the way of life for elite cricketers.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
China-Australia envoys spar on Twitter over Beijing’s action in South China Sea
China-Australia envoys spar on Twitter over Beijing’s action in South China Sea
Supreme Court bats for opening temples, churches, mosques during Unlock phases
Supreme Court bats for opening temples, churches, mosques during Unlock phases
ED raids owners of realty firm Ambience Group in money laundering probe
ED raids owners of realty firm Ambience Group in money laundering probe
Construction of Ram temple cultural nationalism: RSS leader
Construction of Ram temple cultural nationalism: RSS leader
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In