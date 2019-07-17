Ben Stokes reveals he wanted this duo to bat for England in World Cup final super over

Ben Stokes cemented his name in the history books as his brilliant batting performance guided England to victory in the ICC World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls to tie the match for the hosts and then scored 8 runs in the super over that was ultimately won by England by virtue of hitting more boundaries. However, Stokes asked skipper Eoin Morgan to go with Jos Buttler and Jason Roy while choosing the batsmen for the super over.

“I was annoyed at myself, I was angry, I thought I’d thrown it away but when I went upstairs I had to give myself five minutes because Morgs (Morgan) wanted me to go back out and do the super over. I said that we should send Jos [Buttler] and Jason [Roy] out but Morgs said we need a left and right because it’s a small boundary,” Stokes said on an English television program.

READ: Ben Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup heroics

“I had to go out the back into the shower room and give myself five minutes. I never want to be involved in one [super over] ever again,” the 28-year-old all-rounder added.

Stokes also admitted memories of the off-field incident that threatened his career triggered his tears after England’s historic World Cup triumph. Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a street brawl during a night out in Bristol in 2017. The all-rounder was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board after accepting a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

READ: Stokes asked umpire to overturn four overthrows in final, reveals Anderson

“I won’t look back and say I redeemed myself or anything like that - I’m an athlete and a cricketer and it’s what we are paid to do, to win trophies,” Stokes told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

“It was coming back from all of that, it was tough. Getting back into cricket obviously massively helped straight after that. It was a stressful time for me, my wife, my family back home. I had amazing people around me, my team-mates, friends, family. They have to take a lot of credit for helping me to get through that.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 18:32 IST