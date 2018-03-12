Ben Stokes to miss England’s second Test against India due to court trial

All-rounder Ben Stokes is set to miss England’s second Test against India starting August 9 after his trial date for affray was set for August 6.

Stokes was suspended from England’s squad for the Ashes series after being accused of indulging in a brawl on morning of September 25, 2017.

The trial will take place at the Bristol Crown Court and is set to last five to seven days, ruling him out of the Lord’s Test as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

The south paw, who made his return to the international line-up in the ongoing one-day series in New Zealand against the hosts is said to have made an appearance in court via video on Monday morning to confirm his identity and issue a non-guilty plea.

Stokes was accused alongside two others after a man was reported to having fractured an eye socket in the incident that occurred outside a nightclub in Bristol.

India begin their tour of England starting July 3, playing three T20Is, three ODIs followed by a five-match Test series for the Pataudi Trophy.