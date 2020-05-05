e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes to run half marathon to raise funds for health workers

Ben Stokes to run half marathon to raise funds for health workers

Admitting that the furthest he has ever run is 8km, the 28-year-old hopes his effort will encourage people to donate to the page set up by the Cricket Garden Marathon team.

cricket Updated: May 05, 2020 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
File image of Ben Stokes.
File image of Ben Stokes.(Action Images via ReutersF)
         

England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes will run his maiden half marathon on Tuesday to raise funds for a charity and hospitals battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video message posted on Instagram, Stokes said he was inspired by three men calling themselves the ‘Cricket Garden Marathon Team’, who ran full marathons in their own backyards, to run and raise funds for Britain’s National Health Services (NHS) and the Chance to Shine foundation.

“(A half marathon) is always been something that I’ve thought about doing a but never really got around to ever doing it,” Stokes said. “Obviously we’ve been in lockdown so I thought what a great opportunity to go out and if I’m going to do it I might as well try and raise some funds,” he added.

Also read: ‘Pitches must help pacers if use of saliva, sweat banned’: Harbhajan Singh | Exclusive

Admitting that the furthest he has ever run is 8km, the 28-year-old hopes his effort will encourage people to donate to the page set up by the Cricket Garden Marathon team. “I will be hopefully inspiring people to make some donations towards the Cricket Garden Marathon, I’m just trying to add some more funds to what they’ve managed to do.

Stokes added that the Chance to Shine foundation is very close to his heart as it works to provide all children the opportunity to play, learn and develop through cricket. “They are supporting NHS and are also supporting Chance to Shine which is obviously got a very close attachment to cricket, which is what I am.” Cricketers have been doing their bit to help the needy in the ongoing crisis.

Also read: Sanju Samson reveals ‘emotional’ story about MS Dhoni

India skipper Virat Kohli and former South African batsman AB De Villiers put their kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions on auction to aid the battle against coronavirus. England-wicketkeeper Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final shirt.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked
Not having Aarogya Setu on your phone might get you booked
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news