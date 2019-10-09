e-paper
Ben Stokes’ wife rubbishes reports of being choked by all-rounder

Clare Stokes defended her husband in a Twitter post which included a photo of her pushing the cricketer’s face in apparent mockery of the images that surfaced from the awards night, held in London on Wednesday.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Clare Stokes defended her husband in a Twitter post
Clare Stokes defended her husband in a Twitter post(Twitter)
         

The wife of England cricket star Ben Stokes has dismissed reports of a physical altercation between the couple after pictures emerged which appeared to show her husband grabbing her face during last week’s Professional Cricketers’ Association awards.

Clare Stokes defended her husband in a Twitter post which included a photo of her pushing the cricketer’s face in apparent mockery of the images that surfaced from the awards night, held in London on Wednesday.

“Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!” she said.

 

“Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it into a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!”

The New Zealand-born cricketer responded to his wife’s tweet with a face blowing a kiss emoji.

The 28-year-old Durham man won the players’ player of the year award at the ceremony.

The all-rounder played a starring role in England’s maiden World Cup win in July, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final. He repeated his heroics in the Ashes with a sensational 135 not out to win the third Test against Australia at Headingley.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:29 IST

