Bharat Arun shreds ‘nonsense’ attack on Jasprit Bumrah, crushes ‘pick and choose’ talk: ‘The injury is far more serious’

India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the decisive fifth Test at The Oval had stirred debate and even criticism for the bowler, despite the team management confirming that he would be available for only three matches in the series. Bumrah was later released from the squad mid-way through the final Test; despite his absence, however, the team showcased remarkable depth and resilience to secure a crucial win at The Oval and level the series 2-2. India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on (Action Images via Reuters)

Bumrah’s restricted involvement was part of India’s broader strategy to protect their leading fast bowler’s fitness and extend his career. Despite this, criticism persists, with some former cricketers questioning his absence from the playing XI. A recent PTI report also indicated that the BCCI may clamp down on players “picking and choosing” matches, noting that Bumrah's inability to handle the workload of five Tests 'hasn’t gone down too well with the powers that be in the BCCI'.

Now, a week after the final Test, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who played a pivotal role in Bumrah’s rise and development, has stepped forward to defend the star pacer’s workload. Emphasising the severity of Bumrah’s injury, Arun described criticism of the bowler’s absence as “unfair,” highlighting the importance of protecting one of the world’s best fast bowlers from risking further damage.

“It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now,” he says," Arun told The Indian Express.

'Not picking and choosing'

Arun mentioned the words ‘picking and choosing’ specifically, highlighting the double standards against Bumrah.

“It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back, he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia, and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took,” said Arun.

He also pointed out that the entire point of announcing that Bumrah would play only three of the five Tests was to shield him from criticism.

"Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial … His body is like that now. We have to be careful and understand how hard this entire effort is and such a great feat for him to do what he is doing – playing for India through all this,” said the former bowling coach.