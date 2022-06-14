Bhuvneshwar Kumar closing in on breaking Dwayne Bravo’s massive T20I record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar hardly kept a foot wrong in India's second T20I against South Africa and seemed to be the only Indian bowler causing any sort of trouble to the Proteas batters. The senior India fast bowler has had his struggles with injuries but he has enjoyed a consistent run since the start of 2021.

Bhuvneshwar recorded figures of 4/13 in the second T20I and helped India put up a challenge as they defended a low target of 149. It took his tally of wickets against South Africa to 13 wickets and he now needs three more to become the highest wicket taker against the Proteas in T20 internationals.

The record is currently held jointly by former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo, who retired from international cricket in 2021, and England fast bowler Chris Jordan.

Bhuvneshwar has taken 63 wickets in his T20I career, 33 of which have come in the powerplay. This makes him the joint highest wicket taker with former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree in the powerplay overs in T20Is.

India are looking to avoid a first T20I series defeat in over three years as they face South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. While they failed to defend a target of 212 in the first match, they then lost the second match after being restricted to 148/6. The hosts had lost the toss on both occasions and batted first.

India are missing a number of their key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, all of whom have been rested after a gruelling IPL season. The players will return to the team next month when India face England in the postponed fifth Test of the series that was originally scheduled to be played in September last year.

