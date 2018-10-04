Today in New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Prithvi Shaw for his sensational ton on debut

Shaw became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut as he slammed a 99-ball ton. The right-hander was finally dismissed by Devendra Bishoo for 134(154 deliveries).

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2018 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajkot: Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century on day one of the 1st test cricket match against West Indies.(PTI)

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Prithvi Shaw after the youngster slammed a century on Test debut against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on debut as he slammed a 99-ball ton. The right-hander was finally dismissed by Devendra Bishoo for 134(154 deliveries).

Tendulkar took to social media to praise the 18-year-old and he wrote: “Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI”

Shaw is the second youngest Indian overall after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a Test century and he became only the 15th Indian cricketer ever to have scored a century on Test debut.

The attacking batsman from Mumbai made his debut at the age of 18 years and 329 days, and is the seventh youngest batsman in the history of Test cricket to have scored a century.

Shaw’s innings helped India take control of the first Test as the hosts posted a commanding total of 364/4 at stumps on Day 1.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 18:03 IST

