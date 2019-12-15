‘Bit of an early crow?’- McCullum responds to Vaughan’s ‘only India can compete in Australia’ remarks

cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:06 IST

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum responded to former England captain Michael Vaughan’s remarks that only India can compete in Australia conditions. New Zealand were bundled out for 166 in the first innings in response to Australia’s 416 in the first Test at Perth. With the hosts taking a massive lead, Vaughan took to Twitter to say that only India can challenge in the Aussie conditions. “Only 1 Team in the World can compete in Aussie conditions against this Australian Team .. that’s #India .. No other team has the tools,” he wrote.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Follow live score and updates

In response, McCullum questioned Vaughan ifhe is making an early judgment and added that Trent Boult’s return will make Kiwi a better side. “Bit of an early crow here Vaughny? Boult to come back in will be a huge benefit to Nz. As will not having to start batting against the new pink ball under lights! Aus likely to go 1-0 up but seen enough to suggest it won’t be one way traffic throughout. Time will tell I guess..” he wrote.

Bit of an early crow here Vaughny? Boult to come back in will be a huge benefit to Nz. As will not having to start batting against the new pink ball under lights! Aus likely to go 1-0 up but seen enough to suggest it won’t be one way traffic throughout. Time will tell I guess..🧐 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 15, 2019

Former Aussie stars Mark Waugh and Damien Fleming also joined the conversation later, with the former pointing out New Zealand’s biggest worry. “Lack of a quality spinner big issue for NZ in the next 2 tests.”

Lack of a quality spinner big issue for NZ in the next 2 tests. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 15, 2019

I’m enjoying this 💪 — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 15, 2019

Former Aussie pacer Damien Fleming added: “I’m enjoying this.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand need a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test, after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day. Tireless quicks Tim Southee (5-69) and Neil Wagner (3-59) shared the spoils, as Australia lost eight wickets for 86 runs on a Perth Stadium pitch starting to play tricks. Opener Joe Burns top-scored for Australia with 53, while Marnus Labuschagne made 50 ending his streak of three straight test centuries.