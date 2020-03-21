e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Blind pillow fight’ - Shikhar Dhawan finds unique way to keep himself entertained at home - WATCH

‘Blind pillow fight’ - Shikhar Dhawan finds unique way to keep himself entertained at home - WATCH

In a video shared on Instagram, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen engaging in what he described as “blind-pillow fight”.

cricket Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan introduces blind pillow fight.
Shikhar Dhawan introduces blind pillow fight.(File)
         

With the sporting world coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricketers are spending their time at homes in isolation. India’s ODI series against South Africa this month was suspended, and the 12th edition of Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to begin from March 29th, also postponed to April 15th. Now placed in self-isolation at home with family, the cricketers are having to find a way to keep themselves entertained and some of them have found the most unique ways possible. In a video shared on Instagram, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen engaging in what he described as “blind-pillow fight”.

Also read: Shadow practicing, meditation - Indian wicket-keeper staying busy in self isolation - WATCH

The rules of the fight, as seen in the video, seemed simple. Cover your eyes and attempt to hit your opponent with a pillow. “Who said sitting at home can’t be fun?! One must always find ways to spend good time with the family and entertain themselves,” Dhawan wrote in the post. 

He further went on to nominate fellow teammates Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the “#BlindPillowFight challenge”. I also want to nominate @rohitsharma45 @hardikpandya93 @kuldeep_18 and @yuzi_chahal23 for this #BlindPillowFight challenge and do it with your family member, friend or anyone,” he wrote.

Also read: Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak - WATCH

“Instagram fam, you guys can try it too! Tag me and #BlindPillowFight on your posts and stories and I’ll re-share a few! Karke dikhao bhai,” Dhawan added.

Various other Indian cricketers have been urging citizens across the country to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer tried to keep the morale and mood of fans up by showing some magic tricks, a video posted by BCCI shows.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

