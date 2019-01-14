Board President’s XI vs England Lions: Ishan Kishan named captain for three-day match

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will lead Board President’s XI in a three day warm-up game against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram from January 18-20.

The players involved in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals have not been considered for selection, said the BCCI in a statement.

Jharkhand’s left-arm spinner Pappu Roy, rookie Mumbai fast bowler Tushar Deshpande, Andhra batsman Ricky Bhui have earned their places in the side.

Deshpande, who has been injured for the better part of the season, has been called as the national selectors alongside Virat Kohli wants to increase the pool of fast bowlers.

Squad: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rajat Pattidar, Ricky Bhui, Himmat Singh, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Pappu Roy, Pankaj Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Navdeep Saini.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:05 IST