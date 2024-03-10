 McCullum's honest assessment of Bazball: 'If anything we got more timid' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Brendon McCullum's honest assessment of Bazball amid criticisms after India thrashing: 'If anything we got more timid'

Brendon McCullum's honest assessment of Bazball amid criticisms after India thrashing: 'If anything we got more timid'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2024 07:03 PM IST

McCullum talked about England's series defeat and admitted that the team needed to change some things in their approach to deliver consistent results.

England head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that India outplayed their Bazball approach in the recently-concluded five-match series. The English team failed to play consistent cricket with their Bazball approach as a result they suffered a crushing 1-4 series defeat at the hands of an Indian team which lacked experience in the batting department.

Brendon McCullum opens up after England's series defeat against India.
Under McCullum and Ben Stokes' coach-captain partnership, England have played a fearless brand of cricket but they failed to produce the desired results against heavyweights like India and Australia.

The Bazball approach has now come under the scanners as several cricket critics including former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain also criticised Ben Stokes and Co. after losing the Test series to India.

“India probably outplayed us at the style of cricket that we want to play and made us start to retreat a little bit so that’s something that we will have to change,” McCullum said as quoted on Telegraph.

“If anything we got more timid as the series went on. It is something we need to address because other teams will put us under pressure as well and we can’t really allow that doubt to creep into our game. We need to have total conviction in what we are doing in those pressure situations," he added.

However, the head coach asserted that they won't make some instant changes and will wait for some time to assess what went wrong for them.

“We will allow the dust and hurt to settle a bit and then use that to make changes we need to ensure we are a better version of what we have started out as.

“We will have some time to reflect and come back bigger, stronger and more refined,” he added.

Meanwhile, McCullum and Stokes also faced the heat after the series defeat for not playing the hard way but the 42-year-old debunked them and suggested they didn't put pressure on players but they were always under the pump to perform well.

“While we’re both very relaxed and happy to make sure everyone’s enjoying themselves – they’re excited to play in big series and not anxious as such and trying to let their talent come out – let’s not mistake that for us not having a hard edge.

“We didn’t get where we’ve got to in life and in our careers without having some sort of hard edge as well,” he added.

