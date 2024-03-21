Brett Lee reacts to AB de Villiers' uber-confident 'RCB will win IPL this year' belief: 'A lot of superstition...'

The RCB women have done it. When will the boys? AB de Villiers is confident that 2024 is the year when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will end their wait of winning a first-ever IPL trophy. An RCB legend, former South Africa captain de Villiers reckons the stage is set for the men's team to follow in the footsteps of their women counterpart and double it up. Brett Lee on whether RCB can win IPL this this: 'The new name, the new colours in jersey...'(Getty)

Led by Smriti Mandhana, the RCB-W defeated Delhi Capitals W in the WPL final on Sunday to win the title in their second attempt. However, the win has quadrupled the expectations of RCB fans, who really want Faf du Plessis and his team to end the title drought this year. De Villiers, who retired from IPL ahead of the 2022 season, feels it's only fitting that RCB pull out all the stops to ensure the celebrations are doubled this year for the franchise.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"It's destiny. The girls have done it and now the boys are going to come to the party. The shackles are broken; I think this is the year. It's meant to be that way for the guys. I really do believe they can win it; they will win. Look, you have got to be patient. Sports is a funny thing. It's not predictable, otherwise it would be boring. Once the RCB men's team gets one win, there will be many more. Hopefully we go from strength to strength," De Villiers said on the News18 show 'Rising Bharat Summit'

RCB's IPL history makes for a very curious case. Despite boasting immense star power and some of the biggest and greatest T20I players of all time, the team has never won the IPL. In fact, it remains one of the only three original eight franchises to have never lifted the IPL, DC and Punjab Kings being the other two. Despite coming close on three occasions – reaching the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016 – an IPL trophy has eluded the Challengers. But this year, things can change, believes ABD.

"There have been nine other superstar teams and many teams haven't won it barring RCB. We have given our absolute best. We came close, but lost three times in the final. We had our chances here and there and we have ourselves to blame but the legacy over the last few years that the seniors have left will be carried forward," he added.

Brett Lee's thoughts echoes De Villiers'

Brett Lee, the former Australia speedster, who was seated next to De Villiers, stood in agreement with ABD. Lee pointed out that having gone through the line-ups of all 10 franchises, his money is on RCB. During Tuesday's unbox event at the Chinnaswamy stadium, RCB unveiled its new name and jersey, and if superstition is anything to go by, Lee feels the stars can finally align for the three-time runner-ups.

"I was going through all the teams, the 10 franchises and not because he is sitting next to me, I actually think RCB have a very good chance this year. I would not bet against them. They've had the best side for a number of years, maybe different ways. Over here in India, there are a lot of superstitions. They have changed the name, colour of the clothing. This could be the year," he said.