'Build stadium at border': Pakistan batter Shehzad suggests bizarre idea for IND-PAK matches, unhappy with ICC’s plan

Much to the relief of fans, the ICC recently came up with a solution to the Indian cricket team not willing to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy next year. In a recent statement, the ICC approved a hybrid model for the tournament, which has also been accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Ahmed Shehzad had a bizarre idea for India vs Pakistan matches.(Reuters)

The ICC revealed that matches between India and Pakistan, when hosted by either country, at ICC events during the 2024-27 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, due to diplomatic tensions between both nations.

Ahmed Shehzad's verdict on ICC's new hybrid model

Weighing in on ICC’s solution, Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad felt that it meant bad news for his country. Speaking on YouTube, he said, “Pakistan had a golden chance to host India. All cricket boards had signed the agreement in 2021 that Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy. ICC cannot back off. PCB has missed the chance I think. We should forget that the Indian team will ever come to Pakistan now. Just forget it. The only way you could have brought India here was by an ICC event.”

Shehzad also went on to suggest a bizarre idea of building a stadium at the border of both countries, with one gate towards India, and the other towards Pakistan. “I did a podcast where I suggested the idea of building a stadium by the border. One gate would be towards India, the other gate would be towards Pakistan. The players would come from the respective gates and play. But even then there would be issues for the BCCI and their government. When their players come to the field by our side, they would need visas which they would not get,” he added.

Pakistan are the defending Champions Trophy winners, having beaten India in the 2017 final. Both sides have faced each other five times in the tournament, with Pakistan winning thrice. The last time both sides met was at the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage, and India sealed a six-run victory, subsequently going on to win the title.