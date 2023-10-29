Bumrah takes 2-in-2, then Shami delivers repeat show as IND's fiery pace duo unleashes horror on already-battered ENG

Defending their target of 230 runs, India piled up the pressure on out-of-form England right from the get-go in the second innings, in Lucknow on Sunday. First, Jasprit Bumrah struck in the fifth delivery of the fourth over, removing opener Dawid Malan (16). Then he struck once again in the next delivery itself, dismissing veteran Joe Root for a golden duck. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice against England, and so did Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah sent a hard length delivery to Malan, around off. The England opener got an inside edge back onto the stumps, giving India their first wicket. Then in the next delivery with new batter Joe Root at the striker's end, Bumrah sent a full delivery, on off and it was angling in. Root played down the wrong line, and got caught in front. The umpire raised his finger for LBW, but Root went for the review. There was nothing on UltraEdge, and Ball Tracking came up with thee reds, with England reeling at 30/2 in five overs.

With the defending champions looking to rebuild, Mohammed Shami destroyed those hopes with two crucial wickets. In the final delivery of the eighth, first he removed Ben Stokes and then removed opener Jonny Bairstow in the first ball of the tenth over. Shami sent a good length delivery, from around off, which skidded past Stokes' bat and hit the stumps, sending him packing for a 10-ball duck.

Then in the first delivery of the tenth over, Shami sent a hard length ball, close to the off stump. It held its line and Bairstow got an inside edge, back on to his own stumps, leaving for 14. At the time of Bairstow's wicket, England were at 39/4 in 9.1 overs.

Initially, hosts India posted 229/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of a knock of 87 runs off 101 balls by captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit also reached 18000 runs across all formats in international cricket. Now, he has 3677 runs in Tests, 3853 in T20Is and 10570 in ODIs. In total, he has 45 tons and 98 half-centuries. He also became the third batter in 2023 to cross 1000 runs in ODIs, after Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka. This is also the fifth time Rohit has crossed 1000 runs in a calendar year.

