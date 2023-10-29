News / Cricket / Bumrah takes 2-in-2, then Shami delivers repeat show as IND's fiery pace duo unleashes horror on already-battered ENG

Bumrah takes 2-in-2, then Shami delivers repeat show as IND's fiery pace duo unleashes horror on already-battered ENG

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 29, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah was in fiery form and struck twice against England's top order. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami repeated the act in India's World Cup 2023 match.

Defending their target of 230 runs, India piled up the pressure on out-of-form England right from the get-go in the second innings, in Lucknow on Sunday. First, Jasprit Bumrah struck in the fifth delivery of the fourth over, removing opener Dawid Malan (16). Then he struck once again in the next delivery itself, dismissing veteran Joe Root for a golden duck.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice against England, and so did Mohammed Shami.
Jasprit Bumrah struck twice against England, and so did Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah sent a hard length delivery to Malan, around off. The England opener got an inside edge back onto the stumps, giving India their first wicket. Then in the next delivery with new batter Joe Root at the striker's end, Bumrah sent a full delivery, on off and it was angling in. Root played down the wrong line, and got caught in front. The umpire raised his finger for LBW, but Root went for the review. There was nothing on UltraEdge, and Ball Tracking came up with thee reds, with England reeling at 30/2 in five overs.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli slaps dressing-room chair in utter frustration as reaction after shock WC duck vs ENG goes viral

With the defending champions looking to rebuild, Mohammed Shami destroyed those hopes with two crucial wickets. In the final delivery of the eighth, first he removed Ben Stokes and then removed opener Jonny Bairstow in the first ball of the tenth over. Shami sent a good length delivery, from around off, which skidded past Stokes' bat and hit the stumps, sending him packing for a 10-ball duck.

Then in the first delivery of the tenth over, Shami sent a hard length ball, close to the off stump. It held its line and Bairstow got an inside edge, back on to his own stumps, leaving for 14. At the time of Bairstow's wicket, England were at 39/4 in 9.1 overs.

Initially, hosts India posted 229/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of a knock of 87 runs off 101 balls by captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit also reached 18000 runs across all formats in international cricket. Now, he has 3677 runs in Tests, 3853 in T20Is and 10570 in ODIs. In total, he has 45 tons and 98 half-centuries. He also became the third batter in 2023 to cross 1000 runs in ODIs, after Shubman Gill and Pathum Nissanka. This is also the fifth time Rohit has crossed 1000 runs in a calendar year.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs England Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out