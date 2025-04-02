'Bumrah's injury a bit more serious': Fresh setback for star India pacer as stress fracture risk looms

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be out of action for a little longer. Initially expected to be fit on time by April first week, the India and Mumbai Indians pacer's comeback has been delayed. Bumrah's injury is apparently more serious than imagined, and although he has resumed bowling in the nets, he has yet to bowl full tilt. The BCCI medical team, which is carefully monitoring Bumrah at the Centre of Excellence, is in no hurry to rush him back as it could lead to long-term repercussions, the most prominent being the risk of a stress fracture. Jasprit Bumrah can now return by mid-April but there's no guarantee(AFP)

"Bumrah's injury is a bit more serious. The medical team wants to ensure he doesn't suffer a stress fracture. Bumrah himself is being careful. He is bowling at the CoE but it could take longer to get back in full swing. No definite timeline has been set yet, but one hopes he gets back by mid-April," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Bumrah injured his lower back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January, walking off in the first innings, not to bowl again as India lost the contest by eight wickets. The BCCI and the chairman of selector Ajit Agarkar were hopeful of Bumrah regaining fitness for the Champions Trophy, thus naming him in the 15-member side and for the ODIs against England. However, those plans were thwarted as India replaced Bumrah with Harshit Rana.

Should Bumrah be preserved for England?

Bumrah is fit, but not enough to be left out there. Recently, former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said that Bumrah is close to a fracture in his back, which, due to his history with it, could shorten his career if he is brought back before being 100 percent. India have once made this mistake before when he hurried Bumrah for two T20Is against Australia in September of 2022. The result? Bumrah only aggravated his injury and was out of action for almost a year.

That Bumrah returned in 2023 more threatening and menacing was only possible because he was given time to fully heal and recover. And he was unstoppable till Sydney. MI have their hopes pinned on Bumrah to dig them out of the rut of the last few years, but the bigger picture is England. It may not be a bad idea for Bumrah to take his time and heal fully so that he could be part of the five-Test series starting June 20 in Headingley.