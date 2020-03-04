e-paper
Home / Cricket / CAC to potential national selectors: What will be your call on MS Dhoni’s future?

CAC to potential national selectors: What will be your call on MS Dhoni’s future?

It is understood that the new BCCI regime wants the selection committee to have a clear cut stand on Dhoni’s international future.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Christchurch
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 08: MS Dhoni of India prepares to bat during a net session at Old Trafford on July 08, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had a common question for the potential national selectors: “what will be your call on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future with the Indian team?” Five candidates --Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh was asked a common question on Dhoni, who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July. However, the former skipper will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL beginning March 29.

“Yes, the CAC had one common question and that was about their call with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and whether they will select him for T20 World Cup,” a senior BCCI official told PTI. Eventually, Joshi and Harvinder were named the two new selectors in the five-member panel. It is understood that the new BCCI regime wants the selection committee to have a clear cut stand on Dhoni’s international future.

“Dhoni is both a sensitive and tricky issue and that’s why the question needed to be asked,” the source added. A few of the candidates were also asked whether they are “only looking at the chairman’s post” or they would be happy to become just a selector.

While Sivaramakrishnan was a strong candidate, it is learnt that CAC was not sure if he would have been ready to serve only as a selector under the chairman. As pointed out by Lal himself, Joshi did not have any issues in working with anyone else at the helm. A shuffle in the selection panel is due in September when tenure of Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ends.

“We liked his straight forward attitude,” Lal said after the interviews in Mumbai.

