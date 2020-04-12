‘Can compare him with Kapil Dev’: Former India opener levels huge praise on Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:25 IST

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. The right-hander has broken several cricketing records, with 27 centuries in Tests and 43 tons in ODIs. Kohli has scored 7,240 runs in 86 Tests, and 11,867 runs in 248 matches, and 2,794 runs in 81 T20Is. His average in all three formats, at the moment, is above 50.

Apart from being a stellar batsman, Kohli is also regarded as one of the best skippers in the world, as he is known for his passionate demeanour on the field. In a latest episode of Star Sports Cricket Connected, former India opener Kris Srikkanth compared Kohli to India’s 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev.

Srikkanth, speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain and former India batsman VVS Laxman stated that the current captain’s self-belief is immense and that has helped him become he is one of the best batsmen in the world.

“I played with Kapil Dev and played under him. I can compare Virat Kohli with Kapil Dev. I see a tremendous amount of self-belief in him,” Srikkanth said.

Meanwhile, Laxman also levelled a huge praise on Kohli. “The one thing I admire about Virat Kohli is his intensity. One thing I was worried about was whether he will burn out quickly. But not even one session or one over he lets his intensity drop and that is really commendable,” Laxman told Star Sports.