‘Can’t share but it was fruitful’: Babar Azam reminisces how Virat Kohli helped him with his insights

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opened up on his camaraderie with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and revealed how the latter always helped him out with his advice in the past. Kohli and Babar have often talked highly of each other in the past as the Pakistan skipper also shared his support for the Indian superstar when he was going through a lean patch with the bat in 2022. Babar Azam (L) and Virat Kohli share good camaraderie off the field.(ICC)

When Babar travelled to India in 2023 for the ODI World Cup where he also had a chat with Kohli after India thrashed Pakistan in the group stage match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. The two-star batters were seen having a chat after the clash as Kohli also gifted Babar his signed Team India jersey.

The Pakistan batter didn't disclose the chat he had with Kohli but stated that it was fruitful as the insights from the former Indian skipper were helpful for him.

"I always try and talk to him whenever we play against each other. I always ask him few questions and he helps me with it. Not only him, I also talk a lot to Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, when we play against Australia and New Zealand, respectively. I had a good chat with Virat Kohli, there are things that we talk about that I can’t share here but it was fruitful," Babar said in an interview with Zalmi TV.

Babar led the Pakistan team in the ODI World Cup last year which was held in India where Pakistan got good support from the fans.

"It was a different vibe. The entire stadium was see of blue. You are playing in India, you can expect it. But in other venues, we also received exceptional support," Babar added.

The 29-year-old further admitted that he didn't expect the massive support the Pakistan team got in India during the mega ICC event and called it a different experience.

"I was not expecting it from India. I was not expecting it at all. It was my first time in India and I had no knowledge about the country. It was a different experience. It was their love, Indian people gave us so much love, they appreciated our cricket," he said