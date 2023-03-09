'Carried the drinks in 8 matches': Usman Khawaja gets emotional after memorable century vs India in 4th Test

Spearheading the batting attack of the Baggy Greens in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Thursday, an on-song Usman Khawaja ended his long wait for a Test century on Indian soil at Ahmedabad. The star opener slammed his maiden Test century in India to give Steve Smith’s Australia a slight edge over Rohit Sharma and Co. at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.

Opener Khawaja became the first Australian batter to score a century in the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A ton-up Khawaja stitched crucial partnerships with the likes of Travis Head (32), Steven Smith (38) and Cameron Green (49*) on the opening day of the 4th Test match against hosts India at Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Star Sports commentators Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Shastri and Matthew Hayden after the end of the day's play in Ahmedabad, an emotional Khawaja reflected on his batting performance against India in the series decider. "It was a lot of emotion in that. I have been to India on two tours before this, and carried the drinks in eight Test matches. It was such a nice wicket; I just didn't want to give my wicket away. It was a mental battle more than anything. You need to put your ego away. I've got no superstitions... just run through, stretch," Khawaja said.

After in-form Khawaja and Aussie skipper Smith propelled the Baggy Greens to 75-2, Rohit and Co. bagged two wickets before lunch and the hosts also ended up dismissing two Aussie batters post Tea. Facing 251 balls on Day 1 of the 4th Test against Team India, Aussie opener Khawaja remained unbeaten on 104 as Australia posted 255/4 in 90 overs. The Australian opener was supported by all-rounder Green, who remained unbeaten on 49 off 64 balls.

Green and Khawaja stitched an 85-run partnership after pace ace Mohammed Shami cleaned up Peter Handscomb for 17 off 27 balls in the 71st over. Speed merchant Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India on Day 1 of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad. Pacer Shami bagged the crucial wickets of Head and Handscomb in the 1st innings. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared two wickets on the opening day of the series decider between the top-ranked Test sides. Hosts India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With a win over Australia in the 4th Test, the hosts can qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

