'India play more cricket than anyone in the world': Australia legend on being linked to replace Rahul Dravid as coach

Rahul Dravid's contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team will end after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Quite a few Australian greats, including Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, have been linked up with the job, but both denied the role. As BCCI's search for an able replacement for Dravid, who is not keen on reapplying for the position, continues, another Australia legend found himself in the race to become the next India head coach, with the contract being till the 2027 ODI World Cup. India's head coach Rahul Dravid's contract with BCCI is set to end after the 2024 T20 World Cup(PTI)

Former batter Mike Hussey on Saturday became the latest Australian to be linked up with the role to replace Dravid in the Indian cricket set-up, however, he ruled himself out of contention, saying it is something that he's not keen on right now.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Certainly as a full-time international coach, it’s not something at this stage of my life that I’m that keen on," Hussey, who currently works as the batting coach of Chennai Super Kings, was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. "Out of playing, and even now, it’s not really on my radar, and I’m enjoying the balance of being able to coach as an assistant or head coach and then doing a bit of media as well. I love that balance and still spending some time at home. You’d always like more time at home, but the bucket is pretty full at the moment."

Besides his pivotal role in the CSK set-up over the years, Hussey also serves as the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred and is also a commentator for Fox Cricket during the Australia home summer.

“They play more cricket than probably anyone in the world really, they’re literally going from tour to tour to tour. So, that would be a pretty challenging sort of role where you’d have to be there, boots on the ground," he said. "You’re probably only getting the IPL off, which is eight to 10 weeks, but then the rest of the year, you’re going to be pretty much on the go.”

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah clarified that neither him or any other member of the board approached any former Australia cricketers for the high-profile job.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah said.