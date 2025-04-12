'Change dressing rooms. It sounds so silly but...': Doull's unusual advice for RCB to turn around Chinnaswamy fortunes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-standing troubles at home resurfaced yet again on Thursday, as the team slumped to their second successive defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2025 season. Delhi Capitals handed them a six-wicket defeat, extending RCB’s unwanted record to a staggering 45 losses at their home ground – the most by any team at a single venue in IPL history. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul (R) is congratulated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (C) for his innings at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 match (AFP)

Their away form has been impressive, with statement wins against heavyweights like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. But at home, the story remains eerily familiar — mid-innings stumbles and uninspiring finishes have squandered good starts with the bat.

In the aftermath of RCB’s latest home stumble, former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull offered a rather unusual yet thought-provoking solution to their crisis at home. Doull suggested the RCB change their home dressing room at the Chinnaswamy, and Harsha Bhogle – the fellow expert – quipped that Chennai Super Kings have actually done the same in the past!

“I think they should take all the signage down from the dressing room, and move it in the other one. Just change dressing rooms! Go away from the home dressing room, jump into the opposition one, when the opposition turns up, they're like, ‘hang on a minute, it’s the other one!’” Doull told Cricbuzz.

“Little things. It might just be a change of scenery. It sounds so silly but if anyone can do it, it's one of these franchises. Just pull off the signage down and try.”

RCB's poor outing vs DC

Against Delhi, RCB posted 163/7, a total that looked under-par despite explosive cameos from Phil Salt (37 off 17) and Tim David (37* off 20). DC overcame a shaky 58/4 start thanks to an unbroken 111-run partnership between KL Rahul (93* off 53) and Tristan Stubbs (38* off 23) to clinch their fourth straight win and climb to second on the table.

RCB’s home win-loss ratio at Chinnaswamy now stands at 0.977. In contrast, Delhi Capitals have 44 losses at their home ground with a win-loss ratio of 0.840, while Kolkata Knight Riders follow with 38 defeats at Eden Gardens (win-loss ratio: 1.394).