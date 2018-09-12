Chennai Super Kings fan’s unique marriage is a tribute to yellow brigade

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most followed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but one fan went to the extent to designing his wedding card in the theme colours of that of the three-time champions.

The official handle of CSK uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “Wishing the Super fan in Vinod Buddy a very happy married life ahead! The invite is a special #Yellove from the super fan!”

Wishing the Super fan in Vinod Buddy a very happy married life ahead! The invite is a special #Yellove from the super fan! Read More - https://t.co/VcTPPCGqbb #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/TKOsxqVPDr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 12, 2018

“Being a super fan of CSK and skipper MS Dhoni, I wanted to come up with something unique as my wedding invite,” Vinod was quoted as saying by CSK website.

Vinod also revealed that he was presented with a bat signed by skipper Dhoni during the 2015 edition of the league and he takes pride in the fact that he is called as CSK’s super fan.

“CSK officials gave me a surprise in 2015 , at the conclusion of our last home game, when my name was announced and I was presented with an autographed bat by Dhoni.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 17:11 IST