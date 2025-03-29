Cheteshwar Pujara 'surprised' at CSK coach Fleming's comments after heavy loss to RCB: 'You can't complain about pitch'

Cheteshwar Pujara has raised eyebrows over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming’s claim that the team has “no home advantage” at Chepauk, asserting that the franchise has always curated conditions to suit its strengths. CSK suffered their heaviest defeat while chasing at home, falling short by 50 runs against Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru, exposing cracks in their batting unit. Cheteshwar Pujara reacted to Fleming's remarks following CSK's loss to RCB on Friday(IPL/File)

Pujara, who was briefly part of the CSK setup in 2021, expressed his surprise at Fleming’s comments, firmly stating that legacy franchises like CSK, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders always ensure conditions play to their strengths. “At CSK, you can’t complain about the pitch. If Fleming says they don’t have any say in the surface, I find that quite surprising,” Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

His remarks come at a time when even KKR management is reportedly frustrated with Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee, who refused to tailor the surface to their advantage. KKR’s premier spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, was taken apart by RCB batters, conceding 43 runs in his four overs. Pujara believes such situations are rare for heavyweight IPL teams.

“MI, CSK, KKR—these teams usually get what they want in terms of pitches. Any other franchise might not have that influence, but these three have traditionally ensured home conditions work in their favour.”

Pujara on CSK batting

Beyond the debate over pitches, CSK’s larger concern is their fragile middle order, which has struggled to provide stability. Outside of Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad, their batting has lacked firepower, and Pujara believes their engine room needs to take charge. “The middle order has to click at some point. They rely heavily on their top order, but when that fails, the team struggles to recover.”

With Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, and Sam Curran forming the backbone of their middle order, the onus is on them to step up before it’s too late. Pujara pointed out that CSK has traditionally excelled at chasing moderate targets of 150-160 or defending scores near 170, but the evolving IPL landscape demands a shift in approach.

“They need to start scoring at a quicker rate. Their current template may not hold up against stronger teams.”

More than the loss itself, it’s the manner of CSK’s capitulation that Pujara feels will sting the most. “If you’re a CSK fan, this defeat would be particularly disappointing. Losing is part of the game, but the way they went down will leave deep scars in the dressing room,” he noted.