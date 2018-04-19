Chris Gayle hits first century of IPL 2018, credits yoga for knock

Chris Gayle took off from where he left in the last game against Chennai Super Kings in Mohali, as the West Indian opener pummeled Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers to score a 63-ball unbeaten knock of 104 runs, propelling Kings XI Punjab to a total of 193/3 in their 20 overs. (KXIP v SRH LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

The century against Sunrisers Hyderabad turned out to be Gayle’s sixth in the Indian Premier League. His innings included just one four and eleven sixes in 98 minutes. As Gayle walked off the ground to the dressing room, he received a standing ovation from the crowd and was applauded by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team as well.

Speaking after the match, Gayle said, “A lot of people thought I’m too old. After this innings, I have nothing to prove. This hundred is dedicated to my daughter. It is her birthday tomorrow. This is a good wicket to bat on, just have to go out and defend it. I’m very dedicated. Since joining Kings XI Punjab, Sehwag told me to stick with the yoga guy and a massage guy; that’s the secret, I guess. In a week’s time, I will be able to touch my toes,” said a happy Gayle, who scored at a strike rate of 165.07.

READ | IPL 2018 witnesses highest ever opening week viewership, claims broadcaster

With this total, Kings XI Punjab surpassed the highest total of 147 runs scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad by Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2018 season.

The 38-year-old batsman from the Caribbean showed off his mettle and clobbered the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers all over the ground, entertaining the crowd with massive sixes.

Gayle’s innings removed the invincibility cloak from the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, which has been highly effective this season so far.