Chris Gayle or David Warner? KXIP, SRH engage in funny banter over who is ‘more destructive’ opener

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:48 IST

The Indian Premier League franchises Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a funny banter on social media. The story started after Star Sports tweeted a photo collage of Australia’s David Warner and West Indies’ Chris Gayle with a simple question - “Power hitting is a part of @davidwarner31 and @henrygayle. But which one do you think is the more destructive #VIVOIPL opener.”

While Gayle plays for Kings XI Punjab and David Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In response to the tweet, KXIP immediately picked Gayle as the answer to the question.

“One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. I think we know who our pick is,” KXIP wrote.

SRH was quick to pose a counter-argument to KXIP’s tweet. “3 x Orange Caps 1 x IPL Trophy Need a lift @lionsdenkxip?,” the franchise tweeted.

Gayle has scored the most number of centuries in IPL history (6) with his score of 175 scored in 2013 still being highest ever. Warner has four IPL tons. He was the orange cap holder in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and also lifted the trophy in 2016 as skipper.

Gayle has played for Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore before, but has never been a part of an IPL winning team.

