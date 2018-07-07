CoA asks states units to cancel players’ NOC to play in Tamil Nadu T20

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) directed the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Saturday from including players from outside the state in the T20 tournament.

In the latest row to gather steam in the tussle between cricket officials and the Supreme Court-appointed panel, other state associations that had given NOC to players were asked to withdraw permission.

The BCCI asked TNPL, the most prominent among T20 leagues launched by state bodies on the lines of IPL, to drop players and non-playing staff who are not from within Tamil Nadu.

The state body claimed it had placed the issue before the contentious SGM held on June 22, but CoA said in a statement that the resolutions from the meeting (annulled by the administrators) do not include permission to include ‘outside’ players in the league. It said BCCI acting secretary, Amitabh Choudhary, had written to TNPL last year after it held the tournament, pointing out that it contravened Board rules.

ALSO READ | Boost for defiant BCCI officials as Supreme Court agrees to review key clauses

It said outside players had been barred from state T20 leagues since 2009, when N Srinivasan (ex-Tamil Nadu unit president) was BCCI secretary and hence the argument that the Board’s stand was against players didn’t hold water.

“All members are directed to withdraw any NOCs that they may have issued to players registered with them for participating in BCCI tournaments as well as advise all their registered players accordingly so that they are compliant with the above”, CoA added in the mail to the TNCA.