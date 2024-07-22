Coach Gautam Gambhir’s focus on building trust, winning mentality

Mumbai: Gautam Gambhir was up and about for his 10 am media interaction as India’s new head coach. And in India’s travel jersey, the 42-year-old could have easily passed off as one of the senior pros of the side. But everyone knows he isn’t. Rather, in an age when scripting T20 tournament wins can earn you lucrative contracts and well-earned family breaks, Gambhir has chosen to fasten his seat belt for one of the most challenging jobs in cricket. India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

A spunky opener with focus, Gambhir played most of his cricket for India in the shadow of the Fab Five (Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman). Perhaps, he would empathise better with those who are not categorised as glorious stroke-players or serial wicket-takers.

“Sometimes international cricket can be tough; it can be insecure as well because only 15 can be picked. It is the job of support staff to keep them happy,” he said. “It is very simple. It is important to give players freedom - that’s what I believe in - and not have a relationship of head coach and player. The best relationship is one built on trust.”

And trust is where his relationship with Rohit Sharma (37) and Virat Kohli (35) will begin. India’s two most experienced batters have proved vital in the last two World Cups and their presence in Test cricket adds a touch of class to the team. But how long will they be around?

“One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the (2025) Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia (November), they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 ODI World Cup as well,” said Gambhir.

He added: “But this is a very personal decision. I can’t say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately, it’s up to them as well, it’s up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team’s success. Because, ultimately, it’s the team that is important.”

Gambhir’s coming together with Kohli is one of the most anticipated early sidelights to his coaching stint. The duo has been team-mates for Delhi and India and have had their share of on-field scuffles. And in past interviews, Gambhir has expressed disappointment over Kohli superseding him for India captaincy. But so much is now dependent on both of them moving on.

“It’s good TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of relationship do I share with Virat Kohli? I think it is between two mature individuals,” he said. “On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and want to come back to a winning dressing room. But at the moment, you are representing India and 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud.”

Gambhir said the two had exchanged messages after his taking over the new role. “Virat is a thorough professional and a world-class athlete. I have always said that. I have huge respect for him as a player and it is going to continue. And hopefully we can work together really well.”

On conflicting reports over whether he wanted more all-format players or advocated for format specialists, Gambhir indicated, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar sitting beside him, that player transitions may dictate the future course.

“For example, Virat, Rohit and Ravindra are not there (in T20I), it will happen. The T20 team will go through a transition with three seriously good, world class players retiring from the format. But in 50-overs and Test cricket, the more consistent we can be, the better it is going to be.”

Gambhir is fortunate that he is taking over the reins from Rahul Dravid, under whom the team has tasted a fair bit of success. They reached the final of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, and won the T20 World Cup.

Dravid hated losing just like Gambhir. But as a coach, there may be a subtle difference in their coaching styles. Well, it might be more than subtle. But at the end of the day, the game is about winning.

“My learning has been simple - it has been all about winning,” Gambhir said. “I don’t deviate from something. We are in a profession where there can be only one winner. We try and play fair, we try and play hard, and try and come back into a winning dressing room and a happy dressing room. A happy dressing room is a winning dressing room.”

The Sri Lanka tour, which begins on July 27, should allow the new team management to set off on the right foot – with both the players and the results.