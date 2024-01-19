Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland
Cook Islands Women squad -
Esther Williams, Maya Piakura, Mr Vila, Mummy ...Read More Elikana, Tailor Maika, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, T Elikana, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sonnia Vaia, RV Auora, Sofia Samuels, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora
Vanuatu Women squad -
Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Maiyllise Carlot, Valenta Langiatu, Melissa Fare, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Lissing Enoch, Nathalie Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale
Follow all the updates here:
Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Match Details
Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Cook Islands Women and Vanuatu Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland at 07:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.