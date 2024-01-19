close_game
News / Cricket / Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM
Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM

Jan 19, 2024 06:30 AM IST
Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 AM

Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 19 Jan 2024 at 07:30 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland

Cook Islands Women squad -
Esther Williams, Maya Piakura, Mr Vila, Mummy Elikana, Tailor Maika, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, T Elikana, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sonnia Vaia, RV Auora, Sofia Samuels, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora
Vanuatu Women squad -
Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Maiyllise Carlot, Valenta Langiatu, Melissa Fare, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Lissing Enoch, Nathalie Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale

Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

    Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Match Details
    Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Cook Islands Women and Vanuatu Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland at 07:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Cook Islands Women Vanuatu Women Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024 + 2 more
