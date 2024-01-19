Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM

Cook Islands Women vs Vanuatu Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 19 Jan 2024 at 07:30 AM

Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland



Cook Islands Women squad -

Esther Williams, Maya Piakura, Mr Vila, Mummy Elikana, Tailor Maika, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, T Elikana, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sonnia Vaia, RV Auora, Sofia Samuels, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora

Vanuatu Women squad -

Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Maiyllise Carlot, Valenta Langiatu, Melissa Fare, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Lissing Enoch, Nathalie Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale

