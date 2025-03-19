Corbin Bosch ends silence on snubbing PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians; reacts to PCB serving legal notice

South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch ended silence on his decision to pull out of the upcoming 2025 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and join Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) served him a notice for violating his PSL contract. South Africa fast bowler Corbin Bosch joined Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025

Peshawar Zalmi had signed Bosch for the 10th edition of the PSL, slated to begin on April 11. However, he pulled out of the league after being presented with the opportunity to join Mumbai Indians in the IPL as a replacement for injured Lizaad Williams. IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place from March 22 to May 25

In a report in Cricket Pakistan, Bosch explained to PCB officials, saying that it was simply a career move and that he meant no disrespect to PSL. "Bosch provided his explanation to Pakistani officials, stating that his decision was not meant to disrespect PSL. He said he had to prioritize his future, as Mumbai Indians are not only a strong IPL team but also have franchises in multiple other leagues, which could benefit his career significantly," the report read.

Corbin Bosch set to be banned from PSL?

The report further said that following the explanation provided by Bosch, PCB will evaluate it to determine the extent of his contract violation and decide the further course of action. PCB could likely set a precedent like the IPL and ban Bosch. Earlier, England's Harry Brook was banned by the BCCI for two years after his last-minute decision to withdraw from IPL 2025.

"Some quarters argue that the league's credibility is paramount and that Bosch should be banned from future PSL editions as a deterrent for others. However, others believe that imposing a ban might send a negative message to other players. Instead, they suggest a symbolic penalty to resolve the matter. The PCB is expected to make a decision in the coming days," the report added.