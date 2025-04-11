Corbin Bosch punished for choosing IPL over PSL as South Africa star faces PCB's wrath: 'I deeply regret my decision...'

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been slapped with a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he pulled out of the tournament to join Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the suspension on Thursday, accusing Bosch of breaching his contractual obligations with PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi. South Africa fast bowler Corbin Bosch joined Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 in March

Bosch had been picked by Zalmi in January’s draft for the 2025 PSL season but opted to sign with Mumbai Indians instead, replacing fellow South African Lizaad Williams, who was ruled out due to injury. With the IPL and PSL dates clashing this year, the move triggered swift disciplinary action from the PCB.

In a statement, the PCB said: “The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League.”

The board had earlier served Bosch with a legal notice, arguing that his withdrawal after being drafted constituted a breach of the player agreement.

Bosch, who has featured in leagues around the world, issued a public apology following the ban, expressing remorse over the decision.

“I deeply regret my decision … and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community," Bosch said.

"I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions ... but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

PSL begins Friday

The ban comes ahead of the start of the PSL season on Friday. Despite IPL running parallel with Pakistan's flagship T20 tournament, PSL will feature several international players, including Australia’s David Warner, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, and Michael Bracewell, West Indies' Jason Holder, and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen.

As of now, Bosch will have to sit out the 2026 edition of the PSL, but the South African continues to be a part of the Mumbai Indians.