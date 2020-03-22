Coronavirus impact - Mother Earth has found a way to heal: Rohit Sharma

cricket

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote about the bright side of things, which the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has led to. Rohit referred to the ways nature has found to heal itself as human activity has slowed down due to the spread of the virus.

Sharma took to Twitter to post the message.

“Through these extremely difficult and dangerous times, Mother Earth has found a way to heal. Our planet has shown us what a difference a lifestyle change can make even in a short amount of time. We always wondered if it was too late to combat climate change but Mother Earth has shown us that we can reverse it and help her heal if we all do it together,” the message read.

“Through these testing times India has seen a major drop in its air and noise pollution levels, Venice has dolphins playing in their harbours, boars running around their streets, Rome has swans in their fountains and the pollution levels have dropped all over the world! This is the world we need to protect,” he added.

The pandemic has been spreading to different parts of the world with the numbers in India for positive cases going way above 300 now. China, Italy, Spain and Iran remain the worst affected by the crisis.

The entire sporting world has come to an absolute standstill with organisation deciding to postpone ongoing and upcoming events. There is a big question mark over whether the Tokyo Olympics will take place or not. UEFA has already moved the Euro 2020 tournament to next year.

Cricket’s big global event of the year is slated to take place in Australia in October as the men T20 World Cup will be played down under. That tournament though is far away and there is a lot of time before decision has to be taken on the tournament.

India’s cash rich IPL has been postponed to April 15 and if the pandemic does not stop, it might well have to be cancelled for the first time since its inception the year 2008.