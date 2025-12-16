Could be a huge mistake: KKR risk flagged after splurging INR 18 crore on Pathirana despite worst IPL season with CSK

Veteran Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami on Tuesday warned Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise splurged INR 18 crore to sign Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, where his former team Chennai Super Kings showed no interest. Goswami questioned the logic behind paying Pathirana INR 5 crore more than his previous salary. Matheesha Pathirana joined Kolkata Knight Riders(PTI)

Speaking on social media, Goswami pointed to Pathirana’s underwhelming IPL season with Chennai, where he featured in 12 matches. Often touted as the next Lasith Malinga due to his sling-arm action, Pathirana struggled for accuracy in IPL 2024, finishing with an economy rate of 10.13 and conceding 32 wides — the most by any bowler in a single IPL season.

Goswami said that unless KKR manage to get the best out of Pathirana, as MS Dhoni did during his stint as CSK captain, the move could turn into a huge mistake.

“18 crs for Pathirana? Just saying ... Just for unique action? CSK used him after the 12t over I remember and only [MS] Dhoni could bring out the best ... during 2024. I hope KKR manages to bring out the best in him or else this could turn out to be a huge mistake," the post read.

Pathirana was picked by Chennai Super Kings in 2022 and remained with the franchise until 2025, during which he played 32 matches and claimed 47 wickets at an average of 21.16. His standout season came in 2023, when he played a key role in CSK’s title-winning campaign, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 8.00.

The Sri Lankan right-armer caught Kolkata Knight Riders’ attention after a match-winning outing in the UAE’s ILT20, where he returned figures of three wickets in four overs, including a wicket-maiden in the powerplay.

Besides Pathirana, Kolkata also splurged INR 25.20 crore to sign Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. The deal saw Green surpass compatriot Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore) to become the most expensive overseas buy at an IPL auction, following an intense bidding war involving Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.