'Couldn't sleep last night...': Iyer's nervous confession ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup tie, says 'could not digest...'

Since March, earlier this year, Shreyas Iyer remained on the sidelines with a lower back injury. He made a short return in the Border-Gavaskar series before being ruled out again, forcing him to miss the IPL 2023 season for Kolkata Knight Riders and the tour of West Indies in July-August. However, Iyer made his return to the Indian team for the Asia Cup tournament in the nick of time last week before being confirmed as part of the playing XI for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Saturday at the Pallekele International Stadium. Ahead of the start of the match in Kandy, Iyer made a nervous revelation on his selection which marked his debut appearance in an international game against Pakistan. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup) This will also be Iyer's maiden appearance in an international game against Pakistan

Iyer's lower back stress incurred earlier this year led to the batter to go under knife during the IPL season before he headed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to rehabilitate. In the final days of August, Iyer underwent match simulation and participated in practice matches to prove his fitness as a batter and a fielder before receiving the green signal for a selection in the Indian team for the continental event.

Speaking to Star Sports after India finalised their playing XI for the Pakistan tie where Iyer marked his return, the star batter confessed that he never imagined that he would eventually make the Asia Cup squad this year before admitting that his selection was rather startling.

"I never imagined I would be playing the Asia Cup because the way I was recovering as it was going slow and steady and the suddenly I was able to pass the test and was pain free a week before the selection. I was happy and couldn't digest the fact that I was selected," he said.

This will also be Iyer's maiden appearance in an international game against Pakistan after having missed the opportunity during the three T20I meetings across Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year. The No. 4 batter revealed that the nerves of being part of a high-octane game kept him up throughout the night.

"I was nervous last night, couldn't sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It's a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment," he said.

Iyer reverals message from Rohit, Dravid

Since the rise of political tensions between the two neighbouring countries in 2012, the two cricketing giants have stopped playing in bilateral series and only face each other in multi-nation events. Hence, making the blockbuster clash all the more special for young players.

Speaking to the broadcasters before the start of the match, Iyer revealed captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid's special message to the team for the Pakistan clash.

"We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game," he said.

