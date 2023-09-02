'He's elder to me, and I've been taught to respect elders': Babar's million-dollar reply on comparisons with Virat Kohli

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to deliver a cricketing spectacle this Saturday as India takes on their arch-rivals Pakistan. This match holds immense significance as it marks the first One Day International (ODI) encounter between these two cricketing powerhouses since the 2019 World Cup. Pakistan have the momentum, courtesy of their commanding 238-run victory over Nepal in their opening match of the tournament. The Babar Azam-led side is also currently the no.1 side in the format, and many believe them to be stronger than India ahead of the high-octane clash. Babar Azam (L) and Virat Kohli will be up against one another when Pakistan faces India on Saturday(File)

While much of the pre-match chatter centers on India's formidable batting lineup facing Pakistan's fearsome pace trio, an intriguing sub-plot to this contest is the showdown between two of the biggest names in contemporary cricket, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. These two batters are frequently compared due to their remarkable consistency and abilities; Kohli, being the more seasoned campaigner, boasts a larger body of work in terms of performances, but both are undeniably the linchpins of their squads.

Unsurprisingly, there is a profound mutual respect between the two, a sentiment that Babar Azam emphasized during the press conference leading up to the India clash. When questioned about the constant comparisons with Kohli, Babar stressed that he holds Kohli in high regard and that he has been taught to respect his seniors.

“Let's leave the debate to the fans who do it. I don't want to comment on it, everyone has a point of view. There's definitely mutual respect. He's elder to me, and I have been taught to respect our elders, no matter which country they are from,” said Babar.

“I learnt a lot from him. When I started my career, I listened to a lot of his interviews. In 2019, I talked to him as well and it helped me as well. I can't tell you the details about it. The mutual understanding between all of us players, from all countries -- not just India -- is pretty well.”

‘Probably the best in the world’

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Kohli had words of praise for the Pakistan captain, callimg him the “best.”

“I saw a lot of respect from him from Day 1. That hasn't changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the best batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent. I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven't seen his attitude change towards me. These kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people,” Kohli had said in an interaction with Star Sports.

