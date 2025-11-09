CSK close to landing Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, likely to hand over Ravindra Jadeja and…: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline is coming closer, and the Sanju Samson saga is reaching a crescendo. The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are hell bent on acquiring the services of the wicketkeeper-batter, and the negotiations with Rajasthan Royals are in full swing. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, CSK is likely to sign Samson on board, but the franchise will also be giving two key players to the Royals. Sanju Samson likely to move over to Chennai Super Kings

CSK are likely to give away two all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, just to get Samson on board. Both the Royals and the Super Kings have spoken to the three players involved. According to the same report, both franchises have sent an expression of interest to the IPL governing council, naming three players involved.

According to the official trading rules, franchises can only initiate further discussions for a final agreement once the players' written consent has been received. Both Samson and Jadeja have been with the Royals and Super Kings for a very long time.

Samson has played for the Royals for 11 seasons, while Jadeja has represented CSK since 2012, except for 2016 and 2017, when the five-time champions were suspended. However, it is worth mentioning that the Royals were the first franchise Jadeja represented in the IPL as a 19-year-old.

Samson's decision to move from Royals

It is an open secret that Samson informed the Royals' management of his intention to move after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 season.

Speaking of Jadeja, he was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 18 crore as the second player after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The all-rounder has been part of three of CSK's five title wins.

He has played 254 IPL matches in total, the fifth-most in the tournament behind MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. In 2022, Jadeja was also given the CSK captaincy as MS Dhoni decided to pass the baton. However, a poor start to the season led to Dhoni reclaiming the captaincy from Jadeja.

Coming to Sam Curran, he began his IPL career at the Punjab Kings in 2019. Four years later, he became the league's costliest player at INR 18.50 crore.

Curran, who played for CSK in 2020 and 2021, was bought back by CSK for INR 2.40 crore before the 2025 season, where he returned with 114 runs and only one wicket in five games.